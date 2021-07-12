The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a …
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecas…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures ar…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are pred…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Waco folks should …