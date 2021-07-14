The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX
