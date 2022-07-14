Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

