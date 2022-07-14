The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures are project…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Tuesday. Temperatures a…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though…
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 79F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Tempe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.