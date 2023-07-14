The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.