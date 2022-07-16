The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX
