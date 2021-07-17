The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Waco's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a …
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 51% chance o…
For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…