Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 80 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT.