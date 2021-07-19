The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Saturday. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …