Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT.