Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.