Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.