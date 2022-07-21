The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 107 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high t…
Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…