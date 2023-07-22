Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.