Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.