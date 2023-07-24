Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.