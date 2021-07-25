Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.