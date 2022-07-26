Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.