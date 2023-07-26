Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…