The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it w…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though i…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though …
This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be …
Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.