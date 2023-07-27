The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.