Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.