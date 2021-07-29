The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX
