Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

