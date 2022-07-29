Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. T…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 102. Today has the makings of…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
Waco's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. Temperatures are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 104. Today has the makings of a p…