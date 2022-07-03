Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 106. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

