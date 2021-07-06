Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. E…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though …
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomor…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.