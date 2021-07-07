The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX
