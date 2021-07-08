Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.