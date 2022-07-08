The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 109. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Waco, TX
