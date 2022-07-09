The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
