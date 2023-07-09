The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
