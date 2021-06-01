The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Waco, TX
