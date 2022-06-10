Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Today's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.