Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 103. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

