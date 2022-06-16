Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.