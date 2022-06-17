Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 104. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.