Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102. 76 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.