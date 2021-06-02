The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX
