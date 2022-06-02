Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX
