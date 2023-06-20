The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until TUE 12:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Waco, TX
