Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98…
For the drive home in Waco: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperature…