 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert