Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.