The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it w…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 102. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Waco: Mainly clear. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Wednesday. Temperature…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…