The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 110. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.