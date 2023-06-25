The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 110. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of…
Tropical Storm Bert is a strong tropical storm as of 11 a.m. Thursday. It is poised to hit the Lesser Antilles Friday. In its wake is Tropical…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a p…