The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Waco, TX
