Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds N…
The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of …