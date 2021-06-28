Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Waco, TX
