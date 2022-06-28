The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The for…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, W…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect…
For the drive home in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…