Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.