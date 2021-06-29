The Waco area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Waco, TX
