The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Waco, TX
