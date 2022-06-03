Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.